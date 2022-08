Belarusian Military To Take Part In Exercises In Kazakhstan

The Belarusian military will take part in a joint tactical and special training as part of special operations forces units of the armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

Thus, it is reported that the training will be held at the Koktal training ground (Jarkent), as well as the territory of educational rocks, peaks and passes of the Zailisky Alatau in the period from August 5 to 21.

It is noted that during the joint training it is planned to work out the issues of planning a special operation, conduct live firing, conduct search operations using climbing equipment, adjust artillery fire and guide aviation.

However, the number of soldiers who were sent to Kazakhstan is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian occupiers are emptying ammunition depots in Belarus.

Belarus is also checking the combat readiness of the army.

Meanwhile, Russia is moving sabotage groups from Belarus to Ukraine.