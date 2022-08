The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Hua Chunying dodged the answer about the possibility of negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

This is known from the text version of the briefing of the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which was published on the website of the department, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The day before, in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Zelenskyy said he would like to speak directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"China is in close communication with all parties, including Ukraine, regarding the Ukrainian crisis," Chunying replied to a journalist's question about whether the Foreign Ministry can confirm whether China has any agreements on negotiations with Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was satisfied with China's neutral policy on Russia’s war against Ukraine.