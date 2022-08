Inspection Of Ship Bound For Ukraine For Grain Completed In Istanbul

The inspection team of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (Turkey) completed the inspection of the vessel FULMAR S, which is heading to Ukraine for grain.

This was announced by the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The team of the Joint Coordination Center completed the inspection of the empty vessel FULMAR S under the flag of Barbados, which will receive grain from the Chornomorsk port of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, announced that the first ship since the beginning of the war was heading to Ukraine for grain.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.