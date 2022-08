The Ukrainian military has recorded the accumulation of Russian troops in the area of Kryvyi Rih. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are tracking the movements of the invaders and are ready for any development of events. The head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul announced this on the air of the telethon.

So, Vilkul said that the accumulation of enemy troops in the Kryvyi Rih area was recorded.

"We see some accumulation, the military keeps track of everything, we keep track... A lot of lines of this defense, our troops are very motivated, very high morale, and we are ready for any development of events," he said.

Vilkul also noted that in Kryvyi Rih the mood is patriotic.

"If there are any number of scum, then the special services are dealing with them," said the head of the military administration of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk direction, as well as trying to create conditions for the capture of Soledar and Bakhmut, to expand the controlled territory on the western outskirts of Donetsk.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are spreading fakes about the offensive on Kharkiv.