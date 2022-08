The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced that a curfew will be introduced in the city from 11:00 p.m. on August 5 to 5:00 a.m. on August 8.

He wrote about this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I signed an order according to which a curfew is introduced on the territory of Mykolaiv from 11:00 p.m. on August 5, 2022 to 5:00 a.m. on August 8, 2022. I ask everyone to be understanding, plan the weekend and make purchases for these two days," he wrote.

In a video message, Kim asked to plan a detour around the city, but emphasized that the scheduled international shuttle buses would be able to leave accompanied by the police.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also emphasized that city residents can walk their dogs, and children can stay in the courtyard.

"Honest people have nothing to worry about. Just take documents with you just in case. You can walk the dog not far from the house, children can be in the courtyard, too, just try to stay at home," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.

At the same time, Kim emphasized that there is no threat of attack or encirclement of Mykolaiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, loud explosions were heard in one of Mykolaiv's districts during an air raid warning. The city was also shelled at night.