In occupied Donetsk, the building of the railway station caught fire.

Videos of the incident are published by eyewitnesses in social networks.

According to representatives of the DPR group, the fire began as a result of shelling.

Locals are posting photos from the scene. They note that there are very few fire brigades on the spot.

Recall that on the morning of August 5, a shelling of the center of Donetsk occurred. At this time, a farewell ceremony was held there with the deceased commander of the militants.

On August 3, the Russian occupiers hit Chuhuiv with missiles. As a result, a Russian citizen was killed.

On the night of today, the Russian occupiers again fired on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one woman was injured; 60 Grads were launched on the city of Nikopol - dozens of houses were damaged.

Residents of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, were urged to limit movement along the streets as much as possible and stay closer to shelters due to the possible escalation of the situation in the city.

Also, as a result of the Russian shelling, which occurred on the morning of July 28 in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, three fires occurred in the private sector and a multi-storey residential building.

Other areas are also hectic. On Thursday morning, August 4, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack at a district in Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building and several private houses were damaged.