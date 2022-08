Every Fourth Patient In Mariupol Hospitals Dies Due To Lack Of Medicines And Staff - Andriushchenko

One in four patients in the hospitals of the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol dies due to lack of medicines and medical staff. In addition, the Russian military is placed in wards, and local residents are placed in corridors.

The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko has announced this.

"There are not enough medicines, they cynically offer to "buy" them in pharmacies, which are partly owned by firms close to Pushilin, partly by Ternavsky, who gives part of the profit to Ivashchenko's criminal structures," he wrote.

According to Andriushchenko, due to a lack of staff, patients are actually abandoned alone. Hence there is the ultra-high mortality rate.

“Insulin-dependent are at their worst. The endocrinologist brought from Russia receives only once a week, on Thursday, in one hospital. He distributes insulin in syringes. Therefore, not everyone is lucky. Nobody controls the situation of compatibility, insulin selection at all," said the mayor's adviser.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 17 cases of acute intestinal infection were officially confirmed for the first time in Mariupol. Half of the sick are children.

In addition, the Russian occupiers in Mariupol began preparing firewood for the winter, cutting down trees directly in green zones.