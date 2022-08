Ukraine calls for extending the "grain agreement" to other goods, in particular to metallurgical products.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the interview of the Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka to the Financial Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kachka believes that the agreement, which allowed unlocking the export of Ukrainian grain by sea, can become a model for agreements on the export of other goods.

"This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of vessels through the Black Sea. What's the difference between grain and iron ore?" Taras Kachka told FT.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain came out of the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.

On August 2, the Razoni cargo ship with Ukrainian corn arrived in Istanbul (Turkiye).

The ship went on the route on August 1 from the Odesa seaport, about 26,000 tons of corn were on board.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the exit of the Razoni vessel was a test to check the operation of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.