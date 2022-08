Invaders Carrying Out Intensive Reconnaissance In The South - AFU

The Russian invaders are conducting intensive reconnaissance in the south of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, no active actions of the invaders were recorded in the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure near Kostiantynopil, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Vremivka, Maryinka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky, Temyrivka and Bilohirya.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It maintains the high intensity of conducting reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles," the authority noted.

Shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolaiv, Luch, Lymany, Nova Zoria, Novomykolaivka, Kobzartsi, Liubomyrivka, Kyselivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Bilohirka, Osokorivka, Potiomkyne, and Zelenyi Hai.

The occupiers also launched a rocket attack on an infrastructural object in the area of ​​Mykolaivka, Odesa region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are disguising their units in the south of Ukraine.

Russia is transferring a large number of troops to the territory of Crimea for their future use against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.