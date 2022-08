Enemy Failed To Improve Tactical Position During Assault And Offensive In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The Russian invaders were unable to improve their tactical position during the assault and offensive on Donetsk region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery, tanks was recorded in the areas of Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok and Kalenyky settlements.

Shooting battles were taking place in this direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Yakovlivka, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Bakhmut and Soledar.

"It conducted offensive and assault actions with the aim of improving the tactical position, but was unsuccessful," the Armed Forces reported.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks near Pisky, Prechystivka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Netailove, and Krasnohorivka. It conducted offensive actions, battles continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk direction, and are also trying to create conditions for the capture of Soledar and Bakhmut, and to expand the controlled territory on the western outskirts of Donetsk.