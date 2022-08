Russian occupiers are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk direction, and are also trying to create conditions for the capture of Soledar and Bakhmut, and to expand the controlled territory on the western outskirts of Donetsk.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are performing tasks to strengthen the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. In parts of the special operations forces of this country, a check of combat readiness was registered.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy fired barrel artillery and MLRSes at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zaliznyi Mist, Hai, Hremiyach, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda settlements of Chernihiv region, as well as Starykove of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers conducted fire of various artillery types in the areas of Kharkiv, Borshchova, Korobochkine, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv, Pryshyb, Tsyrkuny, Mospanove, and Bezruky settlements.

On the Sloviyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Husarivka, Adamivka, Khrestyshche, Sulyhivka, Dovhenke, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel artillery, MLRSes, and tanks was recorded in the areas of settlements of Siversk, Mykolayivka, Starodubivka, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, and Kalenyky. There were shooting battles.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Yakovlivka, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Bakhmut, and Soledar. It also conducted offensive and assault actions in order to improve the tactical situation, but was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks near Pisky, Prechystivka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Novobakhmutivka, and Nevelske.

In Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia, no active actions of the Russian troops were recorded. Systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure near Konstantynopil, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Mariyinka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky, Temyrivka, and Bilohiriya was noticed.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is focusing on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces, and is maintaining a high intensity of reconnaissance using UAVs. Shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolayiv, Promin, Lymany, Nova Zoria, Kobzartsi, Liubomyrivka, Kyselivka, Andriyivka, Lozove, Bilohirka, Osokorivka, Potiomkyne, and Zelenyi Hai.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksii Hromov reported that the Armed Forces were forced to go on the defensive south of Avdiyivka, but liberated Mazanivka and Dmytrivka in Donetsk region.

On August 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, especially in the Pisky and Avdiyivka areas.