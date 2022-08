This is not the first time that Amnesty International has made scandalous statements about events in the world.

Yesterday, August 4, Amnesty International issued a release, from which it follows that the reason for the threats to the Ukrainian civilian population is the presence of the army in Ukraine and the readiness of our country to defend itself.

In response, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Rieznikov made the following statement.

"Any attempts, even cursorily, to equate unprovoked Russian aggression with Ukrainian self-defense, as is done in the Amnesty International material, is evidence of a loss of adequacy and a way to destroy its authority. Ukraine is a state governed by the rule of law. We comprehensively analyze and give an assessment, including - legal, events in the war, as required by our obligations. But, we will not allow our army, our DEFENDERS, to be slandered. This is what I am saying as a lawyer," Rieznikov said.

Thus, it is not the first time that Amnesty International has made such loud scandalous statements that cause mixed reactions from the society. For example, in 2017, Amnesty International human rights activists called the U.S. strikes in Syria a disaster for civilians, totally ignoring the airstrikes by Russian troops on entire cities with a civilian population, the cities of Aleppo and Idlib completely destroyed by Russian and Assad's troops, and the chemical attacks on civilians by these armies.

Also, in 2015, Sweden left the organization, which proposed to abolish penalties for the sale and purchase of sexual services.

Earlier, the international human rights organization Amnesty International was also outraged by Ukraine's refusal to grant refugee status to the Russian intersex activist Soldado Kovalisidi.

Amnesty International believed that the Ukrainian authorities showed contempt for the right to personal integrity after the District Administrative Court of Kyiv refused to grant Kovalisidi refugee status on July 18. According to the lawyer of the activist, officials of the Migration Service did not fully study the case materials and did not fully assess the risks that Kovalisidi faces in Russia. However, the court rejected all defense arguments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Amnesty International stated that the detention of peaceful rally participants for using Soviet symbols is a step towards restricting freedom of speech and peaceful assembly by the Ukrainian authorities.