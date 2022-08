Ukraine has received a grant of EUR 1 million from Albania.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

On August 4, the State Budget of Ukraine received grant funds from the Government of Albania in the amount of EUR 1 million.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine in cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine in Albania ensured the receipt of financial assistance to the accounts of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

"The support of our international partners accelerates the victory of Ukraine. We are grateful to the Government of Albania for helping our country in the face of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. These funds will strengthen the stability of the financial system of Ukraine," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The specified funds will be directed to the financing priority expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 19, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU and the corresponding credit agreement on receiving exceptional macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

At the end of June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

At the beginning of July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant aid from the Single Donor Trust Fund created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

On July 21, the National Bank reduced the monthly limit for citizens' transfers abroad from hryvnia payment cards with Ukrainian banks from UAH 100,000 to UAH 30,000.

On July 21, the NBU revised upwards the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.