On Friday morning, August 5, loud explosions were heard in one of Mykolayiv city districts during an air raid alert. The city was also shelled at night.

This was announced by Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram.

Senkevych reported that there were explosions in the city in the morning.

The city administration asks residents to stay at home and stay away from windows if possible.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, overnight into Thursday, August 4, the occupiers shelled Mykolayiv four times. Two districts of the city were hit by missiles.

Overnight into Monday, August 1, the Russian occupiers hit Mykolayiv with missiles hitting private houses and the trauma center of one of the hospitals.

On July 31, Mykolayiv was subjected to the heaviest shelling ever.

On July 29, as a result of enemy shelling of Mykolayiv, at least five people were killed and seven more were injured.

Earlier, Mykolayiv City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that the situation in the city is bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.