In the area of ​​responsibility of the South Operational Command, the situation is tense, but controlled by the defense forces.

This is stated in a military summary for August 5.

The enemy continues fighting behind the occupied defense line.

Ukrainian attack aircraft struck two centers of weapons and equipment of the Russian Federation in Kherson and Kakhovka districts. A pair of helicopters destroyed a stronghold of the occupiers in Mykolayiv region.

Also, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces attacked the Russian air defense system and logistics points, including ammunition in Kherson district.

"It has been reliably established that 39 ruscists, four S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, an Imbir radar station, a Vasylyok 82-caliber automatic mortar, nine units of armored vehicles and conventional vehicles were destroyed from the enemy ranks. Three warehouses with ammunition were destroyed in Prydniprovske, Kherson, and Tokarivka," noted South Operational Command.

Nine warships and boats of the Russian Federation are maneuvering in the Black Sea. Two surface and one underwater Kalibr missile launchers are ready for strikes there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, Oleksii Hromov, reported that the AFU were forced to go on the defensive south of Avdiyivka, but liberated Mazanivka and Dmytrivka in Donetsk region.

On August 3, losses among Russian troops increased by 150 to 41,500.

Ukrainian military also destroyed 15 tanks and 7 artillery systems last day.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers in Kherson are stocking up on watercraft and looking for underground facilities for arranging bomb shelters.