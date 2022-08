North Macedonia has handed over four SU-25 warplanes to Ukraine, MKD reported on Thursday, August 4.

The publication notes that North Macedonia acquired these attack aircraft from Ukraine during the 2001 conflict for EUR 4 million. They are designed to directly support the infantry and made several sorties in support of the ground operations of the Macedonian security forces. The country planned to sell the SU-25 back in 2004.

“The exact details of all three solutions, their content and explanations will be declassified and transparently published. The decisions made today do not impair the combat readiness of our army," the Ministry of Defense of North Macedonia responded to the publication to a request for the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian Federation considers the decision of the authorities of North Macedonia to give Ukraine T-72 tanks, which became known in late July to be a big mistake. To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense of North Macedonia announced that "North Macedonia is a sovereign state that makes its own decisions, guided by the principles of respect for international law."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the Ministry of Defense of North Macedonia confirmed that the country handed over Т-72 tanks to Ukraine.

On July 29, the German Ministry of Defense announced the decision to transfer 16 tank bridge pavers to Ukraine for greater mobility of ground forces.

On July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers.