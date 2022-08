First Exchange Contract With Government Bonds With Settlements In Foreign Currency Signed On PFTS

The first exchange contract with government bonds with settlements in foreign currency was concluded on the PFTS stock exchange.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The exchange contract was concluded with short-term government war bonds UA4000226138 (maturity date - December 29, 2022), denominated in U.S. dollars.

The net price of one security paper was USD 985.02, the yield was 3.73%.

Trading of government domestic loan bonds, denominated in foreign currency, in denomination currency, began on PFTS on July 26.

As of today, 9 members of the PFTS Stock Exchange JSC have access to these trades, who have concluded corresponding additional agreements with PJSC Settlement Center for Servicing Contracts on Financial Markets as an institution that performs clearing and settlements on transactions concluded on PFTS and performs the function of a central counterparty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PFTS stock exchange is one of the largest organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

PFTS index since 1997 is the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Stock Exchange Federation and a member of the International Exchange Association.