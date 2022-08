NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has noted that in the sixth month of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian military showed the ability to strike back and take back territory.

He said this during a speech in Norway, European Pravda writes.

Stoltenberg noted that in the Russian-Ukrainian war, NATO has two tasks: to support Ukraine and prevent the conflict from spreading into a full-scale war between NATO and Russia.

He added that at the NATO summit in Madrid a little more than a month ago, all NATO countries agreed that they would support Ukraine as much as needed.

“What we see now is a brutal and bloody war of attrition. The Russian advance has stalled again.

And the Ukrainians have shown the ability to strike back and take back territory, and are planning a counter-offensive in the south,” Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that Alliance countries pay a price for supporting Ukraine. However, it can be measured by money, while the price paid by Ukraine is measured by human lives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-commander of NATO forces believes that the war in Ukraine will end in 4-6 months with a "frozen conflict."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called on Stoltenberg to give heavy weapons as quickly as possible for Ukraine's counteroffensive.