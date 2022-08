The Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, considered the provision of the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons and military equipment and the course of general mobilization. This is stated in the message of the office of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting, which was attended by key leaders of the security and defense sector, a number of urgent security issues were considered. The first issue on the agenda is the state of providing the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons and military equipment," the statement said.

In addition, information was heard on the state of implementation of the decisions of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief adopted at previous meetings, and the personal responsibility of heads of the security and defense sector for the implementation of orders and directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine was emphasized.

A report on the continuation of the Consolidated Plan of Territorial Defense and a report on the progress of general mobilization were also heard.

The report notes that the relevant decisions were made concerning all considered issues on the agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the South Operational Command, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can replenish another 500,000 Ukrainians, if necessary.

Zelenskyy earlier responded to a petition to ban the distribution of summons on the streets, roadblocks and gas stations.

In May, the Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.

On February 24, Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization.