Invaders Develop Plan For "Development" Of Mariupol And Take 42 Years To Implement It - Intelligence

The invaders have developed a plan for the "development" of the destroyed Mariupol (Donetsk region), noting that its implementation period may reach 42 years.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Intelligence notes that the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Russia has developed a plan called "the concept of a master plan for the development of the city of Mariupol."

"In it, the invaders laid out their own vision of the future of the Ukrainian city. Its essence is the complete integration of Mariupol with the so-called "DPR," with the prospect of joining Russia," the report said.

According to the plan of the invaders, the population of Mariupol, which before the Russian aggression amounted to half a million inhabitants, will grow to 200,000 by 2025.

"In the future, for several years, transport and social infrastructure should appear in the city destroyed by Russians," the Defense Intelligence notes.

The Russians also dedicated a separate section to the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

"Several scenario options have been identified for him, among them: filling the underground part of Azovstal with garbage, arranging the park and creating farmland; creation of a park and development of tourist and recreational areas," the Defense Intelligence points out.

The project, depending on the chosen option of "reconstruction," is allocated from 8 to 42 years.

Costs are projected at RUB 60 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invaders have launched the largest number of missile attacks on Izium, Kharkiv region, Mariupol has taken the second place in the number of missile attacks.