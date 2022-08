President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yaroslav Yanushevych, former executive director of the Ukrainian State Centre for Radio Frequencies, as the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

This is stated in decree No. 553 of August 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Yanushevych Yaroslav Volodymyrovych as the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration," it says.

By another decree, Zelenskyy relieved Dmytro Butrii of the temporary duties of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

44-year-old Yanushevych from September 2014 to April 2016 was the executive director of the Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies state enterprise.

From September 2013 to March 2014, he was deputy chairman of the State Financial Inspectorate.

Before that, he worked as deputy head of the State Migration Service, and earlier - deputy head of the State Financial Monitoring Service.

From April to September 2013, he was also the director general of the Document state enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in July dismissed Hennadii Lahuta from the post of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration and temporarily assigned the duties of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration to the first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Administration Dmytro Butrii.