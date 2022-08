Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva is sure that there will be no so-called referendums organized by the invaders in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

He said this in an interview with LB, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would not even like to analyze this, because we are sure that such a referendum will not take place, because these territories will not be under the control of the Russian Federation. Constantly sending these signals about holding a "vote," Moscow demonstrates that it itself is not sure that it will be able to maintain control over the temporarily occupied territories. Therefore, everything that the Kremlin does is to broadcast such information to an internal Russian audience," Zhovkva said.

The Deputy Head of the Office stressed that the invaders are constantly changing the dates of "referendums," as earlier it was said about September 11, because this coincides with a single voting day in Russia, then reports began spreading that perhaps these pseudo-referendums will take place not in September, but later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions intend to hold a so-called referendum on joining Russia on the same day.