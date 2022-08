The Amnesty International human rights organization has reported that the Ukrainian military creates its bases near schools and hospitals, but this does not justify the fact that Russia strikes at any facilities.

This is stated in the report of the Amnesty International.

Human rights activists noted that the creation of bases in residential areas violates international humanitarian law. This poses a danger to civilians: Russia has repeatedly hit settlements, and this led to the death of civilians. Amnesty International stressed that the Ukrainian army is in a defensive position, but this does not exempt it from compliance with international humanitarian law.

Human rights activists noted that situations when the Ukrainian military attacked from residential areas occurred at least in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Many areas were a few kilometers from the front line.

The organization believes that the Ukrainian military had a choice: nearby were military bases and forests located far from residential buildings.

Amnesty International stressed that this practice of the Armed Forces in no way justifies Russia's non-selective attacks. Such attacks are war crimes. They emphasized that the Russians do not choose which targets to shoot at. In addition, there are cases when Russian troops attacked residential areas where there were no Ukrainian military.

They called on Ukrainian authorities to place military facilities away from settlements or evacuate civilians from areas where the military is located.

The report of international human rights defenders does not mention whether such practice is widespread in the territory occupied by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mandatory evacuation of people from Donetsk region began.