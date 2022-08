Russia Transferring Units To Bryansk And Kursk Regions. They Can Be Used In North Of Ukraine

The Russian command transfers units to the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which can be involved in distractions in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions.

This is stated in the message of the Office for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that at the Klimovo and Suzemka stations of the Bryansk region there is the arrival of echelons with Т-80 tanks from Boguchar. And at the Suzha and Lgov-Kievsky stations echelons with tanks from the Baltic Fleet are arriving.

The Office for Strategic Communications reports that the number of forces and means of Russian troops near the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions is not enough to open a second front, but this composition can be transferred in order to intensify actions on the border that will distract the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"To date, the occupying troops cannot open a second front somewhere, there are not enough resources, but a constant demonstration of the threat of an offensive can restrain the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the calculation to reduce the counter-offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is transferring sabotage groups from Belarus to Ukraine.