Volume Of Private Money Transfers To Ukraine Up 1.5% To USD 1.2 Billion In June

In June, the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine increased by 1.5% to USD 1.2 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Private remittances increased by 1.5% and amounted to USD 1.2 billion. The amount of wages that Ukrainians receive from abroad decreased by 29.8%, the volume of other private transfers received through official channels increased by 3.8%," the report said.

In total, 13.2% less transfers were sent through official channels than in June last year, while flow through informal channels increased by 21.8% compared to June last year.

In total, over the six months of this year, remittances decreased by 6.2%, including: net wages - by 5.2%, private transfers - by 8.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021 the volume of money transfers to Ukraine increased by 25.4% to USD 15.026 billion compared to 2020 (USD 11.980 billion).

In 2020, remittances grew by 1.7% to a record-breaking USD 12.1 billion.