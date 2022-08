Belarus is conducting a check of the combat readiness of its army.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

"In parts of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, a combat readiness check was held," the General Staff reports.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Medvedivka in Chernihiv region and Krasnopillia, and Myropillia in Sumy region using barrel artillery.

And in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Lebiazhe, Borshcheva, Dementiyivka, Korobochkine, Velyki Prokhody, Ruski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv, Prudianka, Pytomnyk, and Tsupivka.

It conducted an offensive attempt in the direction of Bairak - Husarivka, hostilities continue.

As Ukrainian News reported, Russia is transferring subversive groups from Belarus to Ukraine.

Belarus is additionally deploying radio-electronic warfare complexes in the areas bordering Ukraine.