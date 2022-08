British journalist Piers Morgan, who attended the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv and interviewed Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy, was included in the list of persons who were banned from entering the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a statement posted on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

According to the information, Piers Morgan was put on the list of 39 British citizens who were banned from entering Russia. The list mainly includes politicians and journalists. Among them are the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, David Cameron, and other well-known British citizens.

Popular British journalist Piers Morgan visited Kyiv a week ago. He became a guest of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen organized by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, recorded an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, with the mayor of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko, visited the suburbs of Kyiv destroyed by the Russian invaders and talked to their residents.