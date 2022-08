Gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) currently exceed 12 billion cubic meters.

This is stated in a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News reports.

"According to the Ministry of Energy, as of today, 1.83 million tons of coal out of the planned 2.5 million tons have already been ensured at the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs). In addition, more than 12 billion cubic meters of gas are currently stored in the USF. As reported by the Ministry of Regional Development, the planned indicator of the facilities' readiness until the heating season on August 1 is 60%. In general, the country is moving within the plan (56-58%). Some regions have been given a task to speed up," the statement says.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Cabinet of Ministers had instructed Naftogaz to ensure the accumulation of 19 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF before the start of the heating season.

As of April 9, gas reserves in underground storages decreased by 41.8% or 6.4 billion cubic meters year over year to 9.1 billion cubic meters (15.58 billion cubic meters).