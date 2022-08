Russian occupiers tried to advance in the Sloviyansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka directions. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled the invaders. Fighting continues in some areas.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are performing tasks to strengthen the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. In parts of the special operations forces of the armed forces of the republic in Belarus, it is indicated that a combat readiness check is being carried out.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Medvedivka in Chernihiv region and Krasnopillia and Myropillia in Sumy region using barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Lybid, Borshcheva, Dementiyivka, Korobochkine, Velyki Prokhody, Ruski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv, Prudianka, and Tsupivka. It made an offensive attempt in the direction of Bairak-Husarivka, hostilities continue.

In the Sloviyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Bohorodychne, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Karnaukhivka, Chepil, and Husarivka. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Dovhenke-Bohorodychne. They were repulsed and left the scene.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired near Siversk, Mykolayivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, and Kalenyky. The enemy made an airstrike not far from the Spirne, and also led an offensive battle in the direction of Yaremivka-Dolyna, had no success and withdrew its troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy engaged barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Yakovlivka, Travneve, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, and Soledar settlements. It also conducted airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Soledar, and Kodema. The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions Striapivka - Soledar, Dolomite - Travneve, Vidrodzhennia – Vershyna, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vasylivka - Yakovlivka, Semyhiriya – Vershyna. In all these directions, the enemy was unsuccessful and retreated. It conducts offensive operations in the direction of Novoluhanske - Kodema, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Pisky, Prechystivka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Nevelske, Netayilove, and Krasnohorivka. It led assault operations in the directions of Lozova - Pisky and Vesele - Pisky, had no success, and fled.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from artillery and tanks was recorded near Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Mariyinka, Huliaipole, Novosilka, Huliaipilske, and Temyrivka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Novopol. Fighting continues in the direction of Oleksandrivka – Mariyinka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired using tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in Mykolayiv, Prybuzke, and other 25 settlements. The enemy continues conducting UAV aerial reconnaissance.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Russian occupiers suffer losses, are demoralized and look for any opportunity to receive a light wound. To get back to the territory of Russia, they resort to various simulations of poor health.

