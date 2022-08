The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the main directions repelled the offensives of the Russian occupation forces. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, August 3.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions, there are no major changes. In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Seredyna Buda, Ryzhivka and Zhuravka settlements of Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and jet artillery.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance with UAVs and used means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, and also carried out airstrikes near Bakhmutske, Soledar, Berestove, Yakovlivka, and Klynove.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery.

The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, Vasylivka - Krasnohorivka, Mineralne - Avdiivka, and in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded. The enemy launched airstrikes near Novosilka, Novopil and Poltavka.

All attempts of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Marinka and Bilohirka were nullified by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

It carried out an air strike near the Andriivka tract.

It held an offensive battle in the direction of Bilohirka, had no success, withdrew.

The enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance with UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the Russian occupation army continued to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction, and also tried to improve its position in the direction of Avdiivka.

Also on August 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military repelled another Russian offensive north of Kharkiv.

Yesterday, August 2, in the evening operational update, the General Staff announced the partial success of the invaders in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.