Large Warehouse Of Ozon Online Store Burning Near Moscow. There Are Victims

Near Moscow, a fire broke out in the city of Istra at the warehouse of the large Russian universal online store Ozon, the fire area made 20,000 square meters.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda news agency TASS.

"There was a fire in a separate unit of the fulfillment center in Novaya Riga, all employees were evacuated from the warehouse. Preliminarily, no one was injured, the information is being clarified," the report said.

The total area of ​ ​ the warehouse is 40,000 square meters. 1,000 people were evacuated from the premises. Firefighters began to extinguish the fire.

Later it became known that as a result of a large-scale fire, 1 person was killed, another 13 were injured. 2 more warehouse workers cannot be found.

Also, the governor of Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov stated that the premises of the warehouse could not be saved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in Tver in the central defense research institute. Five people were killed. About 20 were injured. It concerns the Research Institute of Aerospace Defense. The Institute participated in the development of the Iskander missile system.