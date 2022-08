On Wednesday, August 3, the Russian occupiers fired at Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, with cluster shells, as a result of which a Russian citizen was killed, two more people were injured.

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhii Bolvinov announced on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at 12:50 p.m., rashists fired at Chuhuiv with MLRS, according to preliminary data - Uragan, cluster shells. There is one killed and two wounded. The killed and one wounded are Russian citizens," he wrote.

Bolvinov added that the man who was killed was at his home during the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 25, Russian troops shelled a school and a culture house in Chuhuiv.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of 3 killed from the rubble of a destroyed culture house.