The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches at Channel 4, which belongs to the family of Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksii Kovaliov, who switched to the side of the occupiers.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the SBI.

"The SBI workers are conducting simultaneous searches in the premises of Channel 4, which belongs to a suspect of high treason and aiding the aggressor state. Also, investigative actions took place at his assistant and officials of the TV channel," the SBI said.

The management of the TV channel's corporate rights by the decision of the investigating judge was transferred to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

According to the materials of the SBI, the court arrested the property of the traitor MP Kovaliov for his further confiscation in favor of the state.

In particular, the shares of the person involved in the authorized capital of 3 legal entities, as well as his bank accounts, were arrested.

The total cost of corporate rights is more than UAH 4.7 million.

One of the legal entities whose 100% of the authorized capital has been arrested is Interradio LLC (Channel 4).

In April 2022, criminal proceedings were opened against Kovaliov, who, after a full-scale invasion of Russia, is in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and helps occupation troops.

During the investigation, it was established that in early July this year Kovaliov took the post of the deputy chairman in the "government of Kherson region" illegally created by the occupation administration of the aggressor state.

On July 6, he was informed of the suspicion in absentia.

On July 15, Kovaliov was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without an alternative to posting bail.

He is on a wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kovaliov, who is suspected of high treason, organized the exportation of salt and grain from Kherson to Russia.