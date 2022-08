Kremlin Again Wants Negotiations With Ukraine "On Their Own Terms"

Spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's readiness for peace talks with Ukraine on the terms of the Russian side. The Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti reports this.

So, Peskov said that Russia allegedly remains ready for a diplomatic decision "on its own terms."

"Russia was and remains ready to solve the Ukrainian problem diplomatically on its own terms. And here it is appropriate to remind again that these conditions were agreed in Istanbul, and they were agreed by both parties - the negotiators of Russia and Ukraine," Peskov says.

According to him, the Ukrainian side allegedly "refused" these conditions, which "it itself knows." At the same time, Peskov himself does not specify what he means.

"One way or another they will be provided," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to resume negotiations on a wider range of issues, except for "grain."

Also, Russia is threatening with tougher negotiating conditions.