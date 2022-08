IAEA Director General Grossi Calls On Ukraine And Russia To Allow Organization Experts To Zaporizhzhia NPP

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has called on Russia and Ukraine to allow the organization's experts to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

This was reported by the British edition of Sky News, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is controlled by Russian troops, completely got out of control.

"Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated. What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous," the publication quotes Grossi.

He pointed to shelling near the plant at the beginning of the war.

He said the plant is currently controlled by Russia but has retained its Ukrainian staff, leading to moments of friction and alleged violence.

Also, according to him, the supply chain of equipment and spare parts to the plant has been interrupted so the IAEA is not sure that the NPP receives everything it needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Russian military uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a "nuclear shield."