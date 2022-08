Bundestag Does Not Believe In Russia’s Desire To Negotiate With Ukraine

The head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, has criticized the statements of former chancellor Gerhard Schroder about the alleged openness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiations with Ukraine.

European Pravda reports this reference to Spiegel.

"If he says Putin wants a settlement, then I can tell you today what that settlement should look like in his eyes: Putin wants eastern Ukraine," Strack-Zimmermann said.

"I listen more seriously to what Mr. Lavrov says than to what the former chancellor says," she added.

At the same time, the head of the Bundestag committee was referring to Lavrov's statement, in which he argued that Russia's goal was regime change in Kyiv.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder said Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to a diplomatic settlement with Ukraine. Schroder met with Putin last week in Moscow.

Recall that earlier Zelenskyy said that politicians from Western countries were beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia on favorable conditions for the Russian side. At the same time, Kyiv does not know anything about this, since it is not invited to discuss.