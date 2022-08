In the evening of Tuesday, August 2, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down Russian missiles worth USD 91 million. It is reported by Forbes.

The publication notes that yesterday Russia fired eight cruise missiles such as Kh-101 (Kh-555) in the direction of the central, southern and western regions of Ukraine, seven of them were shot down.

The total cost of the launched Russian missiles is USD 114 million.

To calculate the cost of these missiles, Forbes used the following estimates:

the cost of a Kh-101 missile - USD 13 million,

Kalibr missile - USD 6.5 million,

Iskander missile - USD 3 million,

Oniks missile - USD 1.25 million,

Kh-22 - USD 1 million,

Tochka-U - USD 0.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the air forces of Ukraine shot down seven of the eight cruise missiles launched by Russia from the Caspian Sea.

On August 2, in the sky over Vinnytsia region, Air Defense Forces shot down two enemy missiles.

Also on August 2, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut and Zaitseve.