The railway connection between the temporarily occupied Crimea and Kherson region was disrupted as a result of the Ukrainian strike on the Russian train carrying ammunition.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom on the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“As a result of a Ukrainian strike against a Russian ammunition train in Kherson oblast, southern Ukraine, it is highly unlikely the rail link connecting Kherson with Crimea remains operational,” the department said.

British military experts suggest that the Russians will probably restore this railway line within the next few days.

At the same time, the British Defence Ministry believes that even after the repair, the railway will become a vulnerable place for logistics for Russians from Crimea to Kherson.

The British Ministry of Defence calls the strike on the Russian train "Ukrainian," but it is worth recalling that yesterday, August 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided other information about this incident.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the Russian military accidentally blew up its train while unloading ammunition at the Kalanchak railway station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, the armored train of Russian troops derailed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.