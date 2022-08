Mykhailo Radutskyi, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance, said that quarantine measures will be canceled in Ukraine only after the World Health Organization (WHO) cancels the pandemic.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We cannot cancel the quarantine, because it has not been canceled anywhere yet. The restrictive measures are being eased. Until the WHO cancels the pandemic, we cannot cancel the quarantine measures. This may lead to some countries making restrictions for Ukrainians. The government will cancel the quarantine measures following the EU and WHO," said the MP.

According to him, the coronavirus in Ukraine did not disappear, but simply became less aggressive.

To date, Ukraine registers about one and a half thousand cases per week, but he believes that there are more.

In his opinion, due to the fact that the Omicron strain in the leading positions in Europe is lighter than in the past, people are less likely to apply for tests only if they are completely unwell.

"Covid has not disappeared, we are conducting testing. I am satisfied that the rate of vaccination has not decreased as much as it could have been. It's just that now there is a war and people do not have enough time to do tests with minimal symptoms," Radutskyi explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection until August 31, 2022.