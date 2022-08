In Mariupol, the movement of Russian military equipment was recorded. The convoy, consisting of engineering vehicles and trucks, is moving towards Berdiansk. Mariupol mayor’s adviser Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

So, Andriushchenko said that the convoy was seen on Wednesday, August 3.

"We record another movement of military equipment. At 12:10 in the morning, the movement of engineering vehicles and trucks, visually looking like electronic warfare vehicles with trucks carrying soldiers in Russian uniform on Budivelnykiv Ave. with the mark "Z" towards the exit to the village of Manhush. Then the column was seen on the exit from Manhush towards Berdiansk," Andriushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day the invaders attacked 8 settlements of Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region began.

The Russian occupiers in the east are showing signs of withdrawal of forces from Donetsk region, which will weaken their offensive power around Sloviansk, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have the opportunity for a counteroffensive in the Izium direction.