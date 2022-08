The Russian invaders are disguising their units in southern Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, in order to constrain the actions of the Armed Forces, the enemy is shelling positions from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potiomkyne, Topolyne, Kniazivka, Velyka Kostromka, Apostolove, Stepova Dolyna, Posad Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Lupareve, Lymany, Kobzartsi, Shyroke, Kvitneve and Bilohirka.

The enemy used aviation to attack the area of ​​the Plotnytske tract.

"In order to clarify the position of our troops, adjust the fire and control the camouflage of its units, it conducts aerial reconnaissance," the Armed Forces said.

The enemy continues to take measures to ensure the protection of bridge crossings across the Dnipro River.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault of the invaders in the area of ​​Trudoliubivka (Kherson region).

The Russian invaders have a low level of personnel in the reserve tank regiment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The invaders sent reserve units to the south.