AFU Liquidate Almost 200 More Invaders Over Past Day. Latest Data From General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have lost 41,350 soldiers. Another 180 occupiers were liquidated over the past day. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 03 were estimated to be:

personnel - about 41,350 (+180) people were liquidated,

tanks – 1,774 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles – 4,022 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 939 (+3) units,

MLRS - 259 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 118 (+1) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 740 (+1),

cruise missiles - 180 (+6),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,922 (+8) units,

special equipment – ​​83 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army once again tried to carry out an offensive in the Kharkiv direction, but thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, they were stopped.

Meanwhile, due to weather conditions, the Russian aviation has reduced the activity of airstrikes in Ukraine.