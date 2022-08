Cash Turnover At Banks’ Cash Desks Down 16.2% To UAH 965.4 Billion In H1

In January-June 2022, cash turnover at banks’ cash desks decreased by 16.2% compared to the same period last year to UAH 965.4 billion.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is due to the influence of war.

Cash issuance from banks’ cash desks in the first half of 2022 amounted to UAH 1,014.5 billion.

This figure decreased at a slightly lower rate than receipts.

Its decline was 13.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

At the same time, in the first half of 2022, there were no significant changes in the structure of cash receipts and expenditures from cash desks of banks and collection companies for customer transactions.

Traditionally, the three most popular cash transactions for cash issuance include the following (% of the total expenditure):

- for customer transactions using payment cards - 81.7%;

- to reinforce postal operators - 5.9%;

- to purchase foreign currency from customers - 3.9%.

As before, the largest sources of cash receipts to banks were (% of total receipts):

- customer transactions using payment cards - 37.7%;

- trade revenue - 31.9%;

- revenue from all types of services - 14.8%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2022, the volume of cash receipts to banks’ cash desks decreased by 11% compared to the same period last year to UAH 490.4 billion.