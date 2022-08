First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Being Inspected In Istanbul

In Istanbul, the inspection team of the Joint Coordination Center boarded the cargo ship Razoni, which was the first to leave the unblocked Ukrainian seaports with a cargo of grain.

This is reported by the Reuters agency.

Representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations participate in the inspection.

Two boats with inspectors set sail from a small fishing port in Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri district towards the vessel, which was surrounded by two coast guard boats.

We will remind, on August 2, the cargo ship Razoni with a cargo of Ukrainian corn approached Istanbul, where it should be checked by members of the Joint Coordination Center.

The ship set sail on Monday, August 1. It was loaded in the Odesa seaport and carries about 26,000 tons of corn.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the exit of the Razoni vessel became a test for checking the operation of the grain corridor in the Black Sea, as well as communication between representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.