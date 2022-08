The Russian invaders have a low level of personnel in the reserve tank regiment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy shelling was recorded in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Novosilka, Velyka Novosilka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novopol, Yurkivka, and Huliaipole.

"Due to the low level of staffing of the tank regiment of the reserve, the equipment of the military unit, which was moved to the Zaporizhzhia direction in late May of this year, was handed over for additional staffing of the tank battalions that are part of the 58th combined army of the Southern Military District," the General Staff reports.

According to the authority, the enemy is deploying means of radio-electronic warfare to counter the technical means of intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders sent reserve units to the south direction.

Russia is transferring a large number of troops to the territory of Crimea for their future use against the AFU in the south.