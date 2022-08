Russia is transferring sabotage and reconnaissance groups from Belarus to Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The communication training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was held in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"The invaders continue to use the territory of the Republic of Belarus to transfer sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the territory of Ukraine," the authority reports.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from barrel artillery.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

The work of the enemy's means of radio-electronic warfare is noted.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group and successfully repelled the assault in the Dobrianka area of Kherson region.

The invaders engaged sabotage and reconnaissance groups in separate directions.

The Ukrainian military found and destroyed the sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy involved in Donetsk region.