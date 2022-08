In Donbas, the Russian occupying army continues its attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Bakhmut, and also tries to improve its position in the direction of Avdiivka.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its briefing today.

In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of ​​the western outskirts of the settlement of Berestove, as well as in the direction of Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka and Semyhirya - Kodema.

"On the Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Pokrovske - Bakhmut directions, hostilities continue," the report says.

The Ukrainian military inflicted a powerful fire defeat in the directions of Vidrodzhennia - Kodema and Dolomitne - Semyhirya, which forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the Russian occupiers of the reconnaissance group tried to conduct reconnaissance south of the settlement of Mazanivka. The group was discovered by the Ukrainian military and neutralized.

In the Avdiivka direction, according to the General Staff report, the troops of the Russian occupation army tried to improve the tactical position.

Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces, these attempts were not successful, the occupiers were forced to withdraw.

Enemy troops continue to inflict artillery and air strikes on populated areas along the entire demarcation line in Donbas.

We will remind you that earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military repelled another Russian offensive north of Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, August 2, in the evening briefing, the General Staff announced the partial success of the occupiers in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.