Floating Crane Blown Up By Mine At Mouth of Bystre In Danube

At the mouth of Bystre, where the Danube River flows into the Black Sea, a floating crane was blown up by an unknown device. This was reported in the operational command South on the night of Wednesday, August 3.

"The crew organized a fight for survival. The damage is not critical, there are no casualties," the soldiers said.

With the help of the port pusher, the crane was returned to the main base point, added in the operational command.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an explosion occurred at the Bystre mouth of the Danube-Black Sea shipping channel, and the movement of vessels is temporarily restricted.

Earlier, the liberation of Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea from units of the Russian occupation army allowed the resumption of cargo transportation through the Danube-Black Sea shipping channel through the mouth of Bystre.

Thanks to this, already in the first half of July, the first cargo ships for the export of grain and other agricultural products arrived at the ports of Izmail and Reni in Odesa region.