First Ship With Ukrainian Corn On Board Arrives In Istanbul

The first ship with Ukrainian grain has arrived in Istanbul, where it will undergo the necessary inspection. It is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Turkiye.

The ship Razoni, sailing under the Sierra Leone flag, arrived in Turkiye for inspection. It will be held by a general control group, which includes Russian and Ukrainian officials. The coordination center in Istanbul will be responsible for the inspection.

After inspection, the ship will deliver a cargo of 26,000 tons of corn to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

VIDEO: First official shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's invasion reaches Turkish territorial waters



The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni is due to be inspected Wednesday by a team that includes Russian and Ukrainian officials before heading to Tripoli, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/gAx8LgXJ7P

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 2, 2022

Last Tuesday, July 26, a coordination center for monitoring "grain" corridors in the Black Sea was launched in Istanbul.

And today, almost a week later, the first ship loaded with Ukrainian food came out of the Odesa Sea Port.

It concerns the ship Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone heading to the Lebanese port of Tripoli with a cargo of Ukrainian corn.