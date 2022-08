For the first time, Russia has accused the United States of directly participating in the war in Ukraine. Spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov said that the U.S. approved targets for U.S.-made artillery HIMARS used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by BBC on Tuesday, August 2.

Russian Lieutenant General Konashenkov said that the U.S. is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, and the reason was the interview of the Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi to the British publication, in which he mentioned the American HIMARS and the information used to point this system at Russian targets in Ukraine.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has recorded and takes into account for the future the official recognition of the Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, General Skibitskyi, on Washington's direct coordination of each target for Kyiv before strikes from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. All this indisputably proves that Washington, despite the statements of the White House and the Pentagon, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, Russia accused Washington of conducting a "proxy war" in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Russian Federation intends to ‘dissolve Ukraine from the world map entirely’.

On July 27, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced that it and its partners would respond quickly and strictly if Russia annexed the territories of Ukraine.

On July 24, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said the U.S. was considering declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.